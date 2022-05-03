From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the man wanted in a Clinton homicide goes by several aliases — Cipher, Napolean, Polo — police say he goes by another name now: accused killer.

Police Chief Ford Hayman said the suspect, 55-year-old William Ervin Edwards, shot and killed 45-year-old Robert Davis Sunday evening.

Investigators said Davis had been shot at least eight times.

“I just want justice to be done for him. He had came a mighty long ways to be a great man of God,” said Davis’ father, James Crockett. “And he ran the Better Men Society. And he took care of young kids out here in the community.”

Crockett said his son tried his best to keep others from hanging with the wrong crowd but ended up getting mixed up with the wrong person himself: a woman named Shadow Robinson.

Crockett said he believes that association led to his son being killed.

“We had been telling him to leave her alone because she was problems from day one. But he’s a grown man. He made his own decision. So now we have to live by it,” Crockett said.

Property records show the killing took place at Robinson’s home: 216 Hannah Drive.

Police haven’t charged Robinson, however.

At this point, they’re focused on finding Edwards.

Edwards had claimed he and Shadow were dating through dozens of Facebook posts over the last several months.

Whether a love triangle was the motive for the murder remains to be seen.

“I don’t know what the motivations are yet. We’re going to need to take Mr. Edwards into custody, hopefully, question him. Maybe he can tell us a little bit more,” Hayman said.

The problem is, they can’t find him.

His last known address was in Jackson at the Foundry Lofts apartments, according to court records.

Those records show his landlord filed a notice against him after his lease ran out, and he never left.

Edwards has also served time behind bars before, most recently from a false pretense conviction four years ago.

The social media personality who built a brand on tearing others down — particularly those in public office — now remains on the run for killing someone else.

“Whatever [Davis] had did, Polo, you need to come to yourself about this because you got a day coming,” Crockett said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.