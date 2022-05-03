Win Stuff
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and possibly a maroon jacket.(Petal Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Petal are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who is believed to be a runaway.

According to the Petal Police Department, 14-year-old Mackenzie Grace Caldwell was last seen on April 24, 2022, at around 1 p.m. at Petal Friendly Park.

Caldwell is a white female who stands at 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair with maroon tint and brown eyes.

PPD says Caldwell was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and possibly a maroon jacket.

Anyone who has information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact PPD at 601-544-5331.

