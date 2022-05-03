Petal High School teacher awarded James Madison Fellowship

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Greg Howard, a Petal High School history teacher, has been awarded the 2022 James Madison Graduate Fellowship for Mississippi.

The fellowship is one of America’s most prestigious awards in constitutional history and government for secondary teachers.

The goal of the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation is to help secondary-level history, government, and civics teachers become outstanding educators of the U.S. Constitution.

”It means so much to get to learn, grow and live the life of a historian while also getting to share those lessons with my students here at PHS,” said Howard.

The award includes a $24,000 graduate scholarship, which Howard plans to use for a second master’s degree in history.

”Our district is so proud of Greg Howard for being named Mississippi’s senior fellow by the James Madison Foundation,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent. “Greg is passionate about his subject matter and is very deserving of this opportunity that will give him the extra support needed to provide a more enriching experience for our students.”

Howard will begin the fellowship at a program offered through Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., this summer.

