Partly Cloudy tomorrow. Hotter weather is on the way later this week.

This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy as highs top out into the upper 80s. A random shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

We’ll see our first 90° of the year on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday will be hot once again as highs top out into the low 90s.

A front will move though on Friday, giving us a good chance of scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend as highs warm back up into the low 90s.

