‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A “Most Wanted” suspect from Jones County is now back in custody in Mississippi after being captured during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Kendriques Jacks, 20, was put into Jones County custody on an extradition waiver from the Erie County Prison in Erie, PA.

Jacks was wanted out of Jones County on a bench warrant issued by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson for failure to keep in touch with an attorney in relation to three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The sheriff’s department says Jacks’ arrest was a result of a traffic stop by the Erie Police Department after noticing he was listed wanted by JCSD on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center.

“Fleeing from Jones County when you are wanted on charges is a terribly poor decision,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says. “The long arm of the law, in this case, extended all the way to Erie, Pa.”

Jacks will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on his bench warrant.

