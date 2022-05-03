Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Miss. abortion clinic may move to N.M. pending SCOTUS decision

The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is...
The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is prepared to move her clinic to New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The director of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Shannon Brewer, told NBC News that she is prepared to move her clinic to New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

In the aftermath of a leaked draft opinion, Brewer shared that the clinic still plans to operate as usual.

However, Brewer also stated that should the clinic be forced to close, she is prepared to move the clinic to New Mexico.

The full story can be read here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities
Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities
Day 2: Tempers flare as testimony begins in T’kia Bevily murder trial
6pm Headlines 5/3
6pm Headlines 5/3
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities
Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities