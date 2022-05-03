Win Stuff
Man arrested in Forrest County on child sex crime charges

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Forrest County arrested a man Monday on two charges of sex crimes against children.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, its Investigation Division arrested 37-year-old Josh Spangler.

Spangler has been charged with sexual battery by a person in a position of authority or trust over a child and touching a child under the age of 18 for lustful purposes by a person in a position of authority or trust.

If anyone has information related to Spangler is asked to contact FCSO by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator.

