Laurel Arts League set to host 50th annual Day in the Park event

The Laurel Arts league is getting ready for the annual Day in the Park Arts Festival event this Saturday, May 7, at the Mason Memorial Park.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Arts league is getting ready for the 50th annual Day in the Park Arts Festival event this Saturday, May 7, at the Mason Memorial Park.

The day will begin with the 5k race at 8 a.m. and the festival will officially kick off an hour later, with over 40 art vendors for visitors to enjoy.

Patrons can also enjoy looking at the student art competition that will feature works from pre-school through high school-aged students.

The Laurel Magnet School Show Choir and Dance Group will showcase its talents at 9 a.m. followed by the Laurel High School Select Choir at 9:15 a.m.

“We are so excited to get this back,” said Laurel Arts League promotions committee member Heather Brown. “The past three years we have not been able to host the event due to COVID and rain. But this year is going to be bigger and better than ever This is a family tradition, and we hope to continue that and bring the kids and do so some of the same arts and crafts you did back in the day.”

During the festival, children will be able to enjoy a rock climbing wall, face painting and supervised arts and crafts.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

