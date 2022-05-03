Jones County Board of Supervisors vote on medical marijuana program

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Board of Supervisors met on Monday morning and voted on the county’s position on the state’s medical marijuana program.

According to Danielle Ashley, the chief administrative officer and board attorney, the board voted 4-1 to opt out of the processing, sale and distribution of medical marijuana.

Ashley said Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys voted nay to opting out.

Ashley said cultivation is permiss in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Cities and counties in the state have until Tuesday, May 3, to opt out of the program.

Several have already chosen to opt out of the program, however, they can opt back in later if voters choose to do so.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

