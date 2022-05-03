JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted Jones County man was arrested overnight Monday after a phone tip pinpointed his location to Waynesboro.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 26-year-old Lane Hamil, of Laurel, was arrested by the Waynesboro Police Department.

Hamil was wanted on a bench warrant issued by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson on a failure to appear charge in connection with an accessory after the fact–grand larceny charge.

The sheriff’s department says a phone tip to JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites pinpointed Hamil’s location at a popular Waynesboro restaurant Monday night. After Waites made a call to Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross, WPD officers captured Hamil at the restaurant.

Hamil’s arrest makes this the fourth JCSD “Most Wanted” arrest in the last week.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Waynesboro Police Department in affecting the capture of Lane Hamil,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Cooperation between law enforcement agencies is critical when dealing with cross-jurisdictional arrests, and Chief Holt Ross and his officers are awesome to work with.”

Hamil is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court on the bench warrant.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.