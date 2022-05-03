Get ready, the 90s are back tomorrow.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy as highs top out into the low 90s.

Thursday will be hot once again as highs top out into the low 90s.

A front will move though on Friday, giving us a good chance of scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend as highs warm back up into the low 90s.

Next week is looking hot and dry with highs in the mid 90s by next Monday.

