Clinton murder suspect ‘Polo’ captured with help of Louisiana law enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are working now to return an accused killer back to Hinds County.

William Edwards was arrested in New Orleans Tuesday. He’s accused of murdering a local activist Sunday evening.

The next step in the process involves extradition. If Williams were to waive extradition, he could be back in Hinds County as early as Wednesday.

However, if he fights it, the process to get him back in Mississippi could take longer.

Investigators were at Edwards’s downtown loft going through his things earlier in the day Tuesday, searching for clues and evidence. They bagged and processed several items found inside his home.

Edwards is accused of killing 45-year-old Robert Davis. Davis was gunned down at a home on Hannah Drive.

Investigators believe he and Edwards had a confrontation that led to gunfire.

Once Edwards returns to Clinton, he will face charges of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Edwards is known locally as a Facebook personality and radio host who goes by several aliases, including “Cipher”, “Napoleon”, and “Polo”.

