2 drivers injured during two-vehicle crash in Powers community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-vehicle crash that happened in Jones County Tuesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash around 7:56 a.m. on Magnolia Road in the Powers community.

JCSD says a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Tahoe collided at the intersection of Pineview Church Road and Magnolia Road, with one of the pickups flipping onto its roof.

JCSD says both adult drivers were taken by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment on what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff’s department says both adult drivers were taken by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment on what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were damaged and were towed from the scene.

Powers Fire & Rescue also responded to the crash with Powers Heavy Rescue and Powers Rescue 2.

