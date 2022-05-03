05/03 Ryan’s “Warm, humid” Tuesday morning forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re in for another warm, foggy start to the day here in South Mississippi, and not much is changing for the rest of the week. In fact, today will practically be a carbon copy of yesterday with partly sunny skies and a very low, only technically possible chance of rain. We will see another degree or two of warming though, high rising to 89 in the Hattiesburg area though it wouldn’t surprise me to hit 90. Whether we do it today or not, the 90s are coming. We’ll continue to warm up to about 92 by Thursday, which is when we finally start to see the pattern changing. A front will push into and through the area Friday morning, meaning we’ll see our first “more than just technically possible” rain chances in over a week. This front will bring thunderstorms and at least a “marginal” risk for severe weather, though it’s likely that’ll change as we get closer. We’ll continue to monitor and update as needed.

After this front moves through, we’ll see one more round of potentially active weather Saturday morning, then enter into a long period of sunny, drier weather.

