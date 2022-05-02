WCU’s Evidence takes silver at WGI World Championships

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Evidence, a performance ensemble from William Carey University, won the Silver Medal in the Winds Independent A division during the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, on April 24.

Evidence is made up of 32 student performers who utilize instrumental music, visual equipment, dance, theater, acting and special effects to produce a live performance that tells a complete story within a 6-minute performance window.

This year’s show was entitled “Storyboard.” It explored how things don’t always work out the way we hoped, and how to move on in the face of adversity.

The group is directed by Dr. Jeremy Morgan and Jimi Brown of the WCU School of Music.

“Evidence provides a more intense performance experience for students who want to be pushed outside their comfort zone to become better performers and musicians,” Morgan said.

“This year’s show demanded a great deal of maturity from the group members due to the wide range of emotions that were depicted. I could not be prouder of a group of students.”

The group returned to competition this spring after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time

Evidence competed at the WGI World Championships in 2019 – when they earned the Bronze Medal in the Winds Independent A division.

Earlier this year, Evidence was named Winds Independent A Champion for the third time at the Louisiana Mississippi Color Guard and Percussion Circuit Championships in Lafayette, La.

Thousands of WGI units compete in local and regional events around the world – and about 600 units compete each year at the World Championships.

WGI classifies units as either “scholastic” or “independent.” Scholastic groups represent specific high schools or middle schools.

Independent groups are often made up of young adults who simply wish to continue their marching arts experience beyond high school or college. Evidence is one of only a handful of independent groups across the U.S. and abroad specifically affiliated with a university.

“This allows Carey to provide students with a unique performance opportunity not available in most college settings,” Morgan said. “For instrumental music education majors, Evidence provides exposure to an activity that is rapidly growing in the music education field, and it helps students better understand contemporary marching arts pedagogy.”

