Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

WATCH: Sheriff releases video of deputies capturing suspected Mudbug Festival shooters

By Sharie Nicole
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a short video of command staff members and deputies approaching and detaining at least two of the suspected shooters from Saturday night’s Mudbug Festival.

The quick clip shows officials surrounding a vehicle and quickly taking the suspects down.

“Their heroic actions should be commended and contributed to preventing more deaths and/or injuries,” Jones said in a statement online.

A pistol with a high-capacity magazine along with a rifle (“Draco”) was recovered during this takedown.

At least six people were shot at the festival Saturday night around 10 p.m.

The chaos immediately shut the festival down, canceling all remaining activities.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When they arrived, firefighters found two chicken houses were completely overtaken by flames,...
Jones County chicken farm destroyed in Sunday night fire
Ricks, 20, is being charged with speeding, driving without insurance and possession of...
Former LSU, current Crimson Tide CB arrested in Jones County Sunday
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman
If anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers...
Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after 1 person injured

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 5/3
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 5/3
Laurel Day in the Park
Laurel Arts League set to host 50th annual Day in the Park event
Attorney General Lynn Fitch
‘We want the final opinion’ | AG Fitch not celebrating Supreme Court ruling just yet
Voting registration deadline
Deadline approaches for primary election voter registration
.
MS voter registration deadline