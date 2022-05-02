Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter

By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROW COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A second trial is underway for a Claiborne County woman accused of killing her stepdaughter.

T’Kia Bevily is charged with killing 14-month-old Jurayah Smith. She’s facing a capital murder charge. The new trial began Monday in Monroe County.

Day one of the trial consisted of jury selection. More than 300 people are being vetted during this process. Of those, 12 will be selected to be on the jury.

They will determine whether T’Kia Bevily is innocent or guilty of the crime.

The jury selection process lasted for more than nine hours on Monday.

The case dates back to 2017.

In October of that year, Jurayah Smith died while in the care of her father, Morris Bevily, and his wife, T’Kia. Investigators say Jurayah received multiple blunt-force injuries to her head.

In May of 2019, the Bevilys turned themselves in. Both were charged with capital murder.

Then, in January of 2021, T’Kia was found guilty of killing her stepdaughter and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

However, months later in September of that same year, a judge overturned the conviction due to jury misconduct.

Court records show that a juror was the victim’s great uncle, even though he did not reveal that fact during jury questioning.

A judge then issued a new trial, which began Monday. T’Kia’s legal team asked for a change of venue because they didn’t believe they’d get a fair trial in Claiborne County.

As a result, the trial was moved nearly four hours away to Monroe County.

Jurayah’s father Morris, who was also charged with capital murder, was supposed to stand trial in 2021 after T’Kia’s. So far, he has not gone to trial. Still no word on why that is.

Court will resume Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. We will be following this trial throughout its entirety.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When they arrived, firefighters found two chicken houses were completely overtaken by flames,...
Jones County chicken farm destroyed in Sunday night fire
Ricks, 20, is being charged with speeding, driving without insurance and possession of...
Former LSU, current Crimson Tide CB arrested in Jones County Sunday
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
If anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers...
Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after 1 person injured
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

6pm Headlines 5/2
6pm Headlines 5/2
The City of Hattiesburg held a work session on Monday to discuss potential changes to the...
Work session held by Hub City regarding medical marijuana
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
The courthouse in Laurel.
Jones County Board of Supervisors vote on medical marijuana program
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges