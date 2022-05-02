Win Stuff
Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after 1 person injured

If anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Hattiesburg after an alleged shooting left one person injured.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a shooting near Wisteria Drive and Service Drive Sunday just before midnight.

Moore says shortly after the shooting, a person arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle to be treated for a possible gunshot wound to the hand. The person was treated and released.

No other information was given to law enforcement.

If anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

