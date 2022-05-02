PRCC welcomes new registered nurse program to Forrest County campus

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There is exciting news for nursing students in the Pine Belt.

Pearl River Community College now offers a registered nurse program at its Forrest County campus.

Forrest Health Chief Nursing Officer Phyllis Berry says with the current nursing shortage, this new program will allow them to grow the workforce within the hospital.

“It is a program that will allow us to expand our nursing community,” said Berry. “it will allow us to expand the beds in our health care system and it will give students the ability to go from an LPN to a registered nurse. This gives them an opportunity to grow and so we are extremely excited that it will give the community the ability to have healthcare at its fingertips.”

Jana Causey, the Forrest County campus vice president of Allied Health and Nursing, said the goal of this RN program is to be versatile for students.

“We decided to go ahead and add more nurses and actually add level one and level two so that a student can get the full offerings on our campus,” said Causey. “Students will have options, so they can come to the day program and then we have the evening options for LPN and RN. We know students have obstacles with work and family and lots of different things so we are trying our best to give them an opportunity.”

Causey also says the PRCC Tuition Assistance Program will also apply to the RN students.

“Every graduate of a school in Forrest county, as long as they are a Forrest County resident can receive free tuition to come to Pearl River Community college,” said Causey. “The reason I wanted to expand it to this program is that we have that program for new graduates, but we do know that there is a population in Forrest county that would like to go back to school but finances are an obstacle. So we are trying to provide for those workers who might want to re-skill.”

David Hogan, the Forrest County president of the Board of Supervisors, says with Dr. Causey taking the right steps to get the program nationally accredited in Forrest County, students will be able to gain even more opportunities.

“And now, for them to get accredited to begin an RN program at our Forrest campus is just amazing really.,” said Hogan. “So, the partnership between Forrest general, Forrest health, Forrest county and PRCC we will be able to expand that to a full flesh registered nurse program and we just couldn’t be more excited than that.”

