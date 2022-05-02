Petal ranked ‘safest city in Mississippi’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal has been ranked as the safest city in Mississippi, according to SafeWise.

SafeWise is an independent online review site that rates cities in each state based on crime statistics and police reports.

In its 2022 State of Safety survey, Petal ranked ahead of Brandon, Hernando, Clinton, Long Beach, Ocean Springs, Bay St. Louis, Oxford, Richland and Horn Lake.

For the purpose of the report by SafeWise, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data and no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.

Despite having a higher property crime rate than the U.S., Mississippi saw an 11% decrease year over year and experienced less property crime than the East South Central regional rate.

The City of Petal was the only city in the state that reported fewer than 100 total property crimes.

Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt said this isn’t the first time the city has been ranked as the safest in the state, and he gives credit to city leaders, officers in the Petal Police Department and to members of the community.

“I think it’s extremely important for law enforcement to have an established relationship with the community,” Chief Hiatt said.

“It’s part of what we do. “It’s just getting out to know the public. Stopping by and speaking to somebody that’s doing yard work and just building that rapport so the citizens can have a certain expectation for us and that we can have a good relationship with each other.”

Despite an 11% decrease in property crimes year over year, Mississippi stayed above the national average. Mississippi’s violent crime rate increased from 2.6 reported per 1,000 residents to 2.9.

Out of those surveyed, 75% of respondents said they think crime is increasing in the state versus 12% who don’t, with both results coming in above the respective averages of 66% and 8% for the entire country.

Crimes most Mississippians are concerned about the most include violent crime (35%), property crime (37%), package theft (42%) and gun violence (38%).

16% of survey respondents reported having a personal experience with violent crime 12 months prior to the survey, which is down two percentage points from last year.

To find out more about the SafeWise report go to: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-mississippi/

