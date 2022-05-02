Partly cloudy turns bright, hot as week progresses

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone.

Look for patchy fog to develop in the Pine Belt overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

For Monday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s with lows in the upper-60s.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast on Tuesday, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday is looking hot and humid, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s.

As we head into Thursday, look for the hot weather to continue with highs around 90 degrees. By Thursday night there is a 40 percent chance for showers with lows in the upper-60s.

Look for a 40 percent chance of showers on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower-60s.

For Saturday and Sunday, you can expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-60s.

