OGMS student wins first place, scholarship in state art contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - An Oak Grove Middle School student was announced as a first-place winner in a statewide art contest Monday.

State Treasurer David McRae announced the winners of the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest with a reception at the Mississippi Museum of Art. The contest is an annual event put together by the State Treasurer’s Office.

Oak Grove Middle School student Abigail Zariah Moore won first place in the Middle School age group (Grades 6-8).

More than 1,700 students competed for 12 scholarships this year by submitting a drawing of what they wanted to become when they grow up.

First-place winners will get a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account. Second place winners get a $250 scholarship, and third place gets a $100 scholarship.

“In these students’ artwork, we saw the beauty of their creativity, but also a snapshot of their dreams,” said McRae. “I am excited to see where these dreams will take them, and I’m thrilled to help them along with a scholarship from College Savings Mississippi.”

MACS is a Mississippi 529 College Savings plan offered through the State Treasurer’s Office that allows families to open a tax-advantaged savings account for educational expenses. The money in the accounts can be used for college tuition and expenses.

Funds from the account can also be applied to secondary and elementary private tuition, apprenticeship programs, student loans and more.

Below is the list of winners in this year’s art contest:

Age Group: Early Elementary (Pre-K – Grade 2)

Brandon Chapman, Flowood Elementary School in Flowood Allegra Browne, First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson Atharva Mantri, Northeast Elementary School in Meridian

Age Group: Elementary (Grades 3-5)

Amaan Jes Jemsheer, Pillow Academy in Greenwood Hudson Presley, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson Abigail Carroll, Ocean Springs Upper Elementary in Ocean Springs

Age Group: Middle School (Grades 6-8)

Abigail Zariah Moore, Oak Grove Middle School in Hattiesburg Jaliyah Bell, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson Andre Clay, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson (Award was accepted by teacher Renna Moore on behalf of Andre Clay)

Age Group: High School (Grades 9-12)

Lillianna Johnson, Harrison Central High School in Gulfport Ashton Watson, Starkville Academy in Starkville Ella Frances Parker, Saltillo High School in Saltillo

For more information about the program, click here.

