Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

OGMS student wins first place, scholarship in state art contest

Oak Grove Middle School student Abigail Zariah Moore (left) and Mississippi State Treasurer...
Oak Grove Middle School student Abigail Zariah Moore (left) and Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae (right).(Office of the Mississippi State Treasurer)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - An Oak Grove Middle School student was announced as a first-place winner in a statewide art contest Monday.

State Treasurer David McRae announced the winners of the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest with a reception at the Mississippi Museum of Art. The contest is an annual event put together by the State Treasurer’s Office.

Oak Grove Middle School student Abigail Zariah Moore won first place in the Middle School age group (Grades 6-8).

More than 1,700 students competed for 12 scholarships this year by submitting a drawing of what they wanted to become when they grow up.

First-place winners will get a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account. Second place winners get a $250 scholarship, and third place gets a $100 scholarship.

State Treasurer David McRae announced the winners of the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art...
State Treasurer David McRae announced the winners of the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest with a reception at the Mississippi Museum of Art. The contest is an annual event put together by the State Treasurer’s Office.(Office of the Mississippi State Treasurer)

“In these students’ artwork, we saw the beauty of their creativity, but also a snapshot of their dreams,” said McRae. “I am excited to see where these dreams will take them, and I’m thrilled to help them along with a scholarship from College Savings Mississippi.”

MACS is a Mississippi 529 College Savings plan offered through the State Treasurer’s Office that allows families to open a tax-advantaged savings account for educational expenses. The money in the accounts can be used for college tuition and expenses.

Funds from the account can also be applied to secondary and elementary private tuition, apprenticeship programs, student loans and more.

Below is the list of winners in this year’s art contest:

Age Group: Early Elementary (Pre-K – Grade 2)

  1. Brandon Chapman, Flowood Elementary School in Flowood
  2. Allegra Browne, First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson
  3. Atharva Mantri, Northeast Elementary School in Meridian

Age Group: Elementary (Grades 3-5)

  1. Amaan Jes Jemsheer, Pillow Academy in Greenwood
  2. Hudson Presley, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson
  3. Abigail Carroll, Ocean Springs Upper Elementary in Ocean Springs

Age Group: Middle School (Grades 6-8)

  1. Abigail Zariah Moore, Oak Grove Middle School in Hattiesburg
  2. Jaliyah Bell, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson
  3. Andre Clay, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson (Award was accepted by teacher Renna Moore on behalf of Andre Clay)

Age Group: High School (Grades 9-12)

  1. Lillianna Johnson, Harrison Central High School in Gulfport
  2. Ashton Watson, Starkville Academy in Starkville
  3. Ella Frances Parker, Saltillo High School in Saltillo

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior
When they arrived, firefighters found two chicken houses were completely overtaken by flames,...
Jones County chicken farm destroyed in Sunday night fire
Ryan Jones, a Hattiesburg firefighter, died in an early-morning accident Saturday.
Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Latest News

Evidence from William Carey University celebrates a Silver Medal at the Winter Guard...
WCU’s Evidence takes silver at WGI World Championships
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman
Laurel's Day in the Park in 2021.
Laurel’s 50th annual Day in the Park set for Saturday
Ricks, 20, is being charged with speeding, driving without insurance and possession of...
Former LSU, current Crimson Tide CB arrested in Jones County Sunday
Christian Ostrander
1-on-1 with USM pitching coach Christian Ostrander