Midtown Sounds returns next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Free concerts continue to be a staple in the Hub City, as Midtown Sounds returns for a second year.

Starting at 5 p.m, May 7, bands will be taking the stage at Southern Station at Southern Miss for a free concert.

Headlining the event is The Lone Bellow, a country band from New York, and many local artists will be performing as well.

“Last year, we thought we were going to do little pods because of COVID and have all the separation, but in the middle of the planning, she was just like, ‘Hey, look, be safe, but you can have an open concert,’ said Midtown Merchants Association President Tom Smith.

“We still had over 500 people at our first event. This year, we’re still being safe, but we’ll probably have 1,000-2,000 people at this event come and go, just because everybody’s interested in having good weather and having good music.”

It is suggested that attendees bring their own chairs and/or blankets.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors.

