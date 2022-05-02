Laurel’s 50th annual Day in the Park set for Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendars!

The Laurel Arts League, in cooperation with the City of Laurel, will host its 50th annual Day in the Park Arts Festival on Saturday, May 6, at Mason Memorial Park.

The day will begin with a 5K race and one-mile Fun Run for participants of all ages. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., immediately followed by the Fun Run.

The festival officially kicks off at 9 a.m. when guests can revel in a variety of entertainment acts on Mason Park’s main stage.

Dancers and musicians from across the region will entertain throughout the day. such as:

The Laurel Magnet School Show Choir and Dance Group at 9 a.m.,

Laurel High School Select Choir at 9:15 a.m.,

Grace Talent Network at 9:40 a.m.,

Laurel Ballet at 10:45 a.m.,

The James Rivers Band at 11:15 a.m.,

Jeff Alpine at 1 p.m. and

The Grace Talent Network again at 3 p.m.

Attendees will be able to shop for handcrafted goods from over 40 regional vendors.

Children’s activities will also be available, such as: crafts, a rock-climbing wall, face painting and fun jumps. Attendees can also admire the student art competition, which features works from pre-school-aged through high-school-aged students.

Additionally, festival concessionaries will be offering hamburgers, corn dogs, barbecue, chicken-on-a-stick, funnel cakes, ice cream, lemonade and soft drinks.

This Laurel tradition would not be possible without its sponsors.

Platinum sponsors include Howard Industries, Be Amazing Paper Company, Bok Homa Casino, McCoy Hill Designs, Sanderson Farms, DE Fastlink, Alexander’s and Chick-Fil-A.

Gold sponsors include the Burroughs Company, Chancellor, Inc., Community Bank, North Laurel Family Dentistry, Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical Clinic, Eye Care Associates, Fail Telecommunications Corp., Gilchrist, Sumrall, Yoder, Yoder, & Leggett, Kroger, The Knight Butcher, BCLEAN, Hortman, Harlow, Bassi, Robinson, & McDaniel, Insight Therapy Center, Jones County Board of Supervisors, Visit Laurel Jones County, Laurel Dental Group, State Farm - Lori Hearn, Bill & Missy Sanderson, Thermo-Kool, Trustmark and Rock 104.

Silver sponsors include Adcock Pool, Spa, and Billiards, BancorpSouth, State Farm Brian Ginn, Family Dental Center, Laurel Machine & Foundry Company and Southern Antiques, in addition to bronze sponsor CitruSolutions Carpet Cleaning Process.

