Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to host 2nd annual ‘Cinco de Milo’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will be celebrating its second annual “Cinco De Milo” event on Thursday.

The Executive Director Rick Taylor, of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, says during the event, Kat Daddies will be serving Mexican street corn and churros. Margaritas and daiquiris will also be served for those who are 21 years or older.

Families will also be able to enjoy games such as Uno, Connect4, ring toss, Legos and cornhole.

“This year we are opening another special attraction in the alley.,” said Taylor. “We won’t tell you what it is, you’ll have to come out for it..”

“It’s a great event, and it will have all the traditional things you might expect with the Cinco de Milo celebration but is very close to the original Cinco de Mayo. It’s just a great family event and just a lot of fun and an unveiling of another element in the alley.”

The Saenger Theater will be open with Milo’sT-shirts for sale.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg.

We are going to ask you to get out your calendar and circle May the 5th in RED! It’s time for CINCO DE MILO!! There... Posted by Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Thursday, April 21, 2022

