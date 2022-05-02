Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Forrest County are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted woman.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Hannah Mapp has active felony warrants for her arrest. The details of the warrant have not been released at this time.

Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of Forrest County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator; or, you may call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7687) for Forrest and Lamar counties or you may email Crime Stoppers at crimestopperlady@comcast.net.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to p3tips.com.

