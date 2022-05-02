Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of Forrest County.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Forrest County are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted woman.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Hannah Mapp has active felony warrants for her arrest. The details of the warrant have not been released at this time.

Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of Forrest County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator; or, you may call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7687) for Forrest and Lamar counties or you may email Crime Stoppers at crimestopperlady@comcast.net.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior
When they arrived, firefighters found two chicken houses were completely overtaken by flames,...
Jones County chicken farm destroyed in Sunday night fire
Ryan Jones, a Hattiesburg firefighter, died in an early-morning accident Saturday.
Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Latest News

Evidence from William Carey University celebrates a Silver Medal at the Winter Guard...
WCU’s Evidence takes silver at WGI World Championships
Laurel's Day in the Park in 2021.
Laurel’s 50th annual Day in the Park set for Saturday
Ricks, 20, is being charged with speeding, driving without insurance and possession of...
Former LSU, current Crimson Tide CB arrested in Jones County Sunday
Christian Ostrander
1-on-1 with USM pitching coach Christian Ostrander