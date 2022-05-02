Win Stuff
Former LSU, current Crimson Tide CB arrested in Jones County Sunday

Ricks, 20, is being charged with speeding, driving without insurance and possession of...
Ricks, 20, is being charged with speeding, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana – first offense.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback was arrested in Jones County over the weekend for speeding, insurance and marijuana possession.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Elias Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Sunday.

MHP Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows says a trooper patrolled Interstate 59 near the 97-mile marker when he stopped Ricks for traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the trooper found marijuana and arrested Ricks.

Ricks is being charged with speeding, no proof of liability insurance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

A former All-American, Ricks recently transferred from Louisiana State University to play football for the University of Alabama after his sophomore season.

During his tenure at LSU, Ricks totaled 31 tackles, 20 solo tackles, a tackle for loss, 11 pass deflections and five interceptions, with two resulting in touchdowns.

Ricks was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and is set to make his initial appearance in court Monday at 1 p.m.

