Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a crash that sent an SUV into the Elk River(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Three people were killed after a car crashed into a river in West Virginia Sunday afternoon.

According to WSAZ, a mother and child were involved in a crash that sent an SUV into the Elk River. Emergency officials said both people drowned in the accident.

A firefighter who went into the river in an attempt to rescue the mother and child also died.

Chief Deputy Robbie Bailey said the firefighter “experienced some complications and ended up going under.”

“Any death is tragic, so knowing we have one death, now two deaths, now three,” Bailey said.

WSAZ reports a deputy and state trooper were able to pull one of the victims from the water.

They were also able to rescue another person who was attempting to locate victims but had begun to go under. That individual is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

