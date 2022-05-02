Farm to Table: Green beans topped with salmon and pesto

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

1 pound of fresh green beans

2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 1/4 pound of skinless salmon, cut into four pieces

2 tablespoons of basil pest

Directions

Heat oven to 425°F.

On a large baking sheet, toss the beans with one tablespoon of oil, then the Parmesan and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until light golden brown for about 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Season the salmon with 1/4 teaspoon each salt, red pepper and pepper, and cook until golden brown and opaque throughout for about 3 minutes per side; transfer to plates.

Spoon the pesto over the salmon and serve with the beans.

