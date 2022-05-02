Farm to Table: Green beans topped with salmon and pesto
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -
Ingredients
- 1 pound of fresh green beans
- 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/4 pound of skinless salmon, cut into four pieces
- 2 tablespoons of basil pest
Directions
Heat oven to 425°F.
On a large baking sheet, toss the beans with one tablespoon of oil, then the Parmesan and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until light golden brown for about 10 to 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Season the salmon with 1/4 teaspoon each salt, red pepper and pepper, and cook until golden brown and opaque throughout for about 3 minutes per side; transfer to plates.
Spoon the pesto over the salmon and serve with the beans.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.