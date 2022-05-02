Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Farm to Table: Green beans topped with salmon and pesto

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

  • 1 pound of fresh green beans
  • 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/4 pound of skinless salmon, cut into four pieces
  • 2 tablespoons of basil pest

Directions

Heat oven to 425°F.

On a large baking sheet, toss the beans with one tablespoon of oil, then the Parmesan and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until light golden brown for about 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Season the salmon with 1/4 teaspoon each salt, red pepper and pepper, and cook until golden brown and opaque throughout for about 3 minutes per side; transfer to plates.

Spoon the pesto over the salmon and serve with the beans.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior
When they arrived, firefighters found two chicken houses were completely overtaken by flames,...
Jones County chicken farm destroyed in Sunday night fire
Ryan Jones, a Hattiesburg firefighter, died in an early-morning accident Saturday.
Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter
Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim are being charged in Saturday's Mudbug Festival shooting.
Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

Latest News

.
Farm to Table: Green beans topped with salmon and pesto
The Family Y in Hattiesburg and Petal celebrated "Healthy Kids Day" Saturday.
YMCAs host 30th “Healthy Kids Day”
The half-marathon at the Farm to Fork Ride or Run begins Saturday.
More than 1,100 stepped forward to raise money for Extra Table Saturday
Columbia Primary School principal Jay Rayborn becomes a human ice cream sundae to celebrate the...
Principals become human sundaes for fundraising celebration at Columbia Primary