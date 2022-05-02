Columbia police take in roughly 40lbs of prescription medications on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The opioid epidemic affects people all across the United States, including here in Mississippi.

That’s why several Pine Belt law enforcement agencies participate in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This past Saturday, Columbia residents dropped off roughly 40lbs of prescription drugs to the Columbia Police Department. CPD had two dropoff locations; one at Marion General Hospital, and the other at the Walmart in Columbia.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day gives people a chance to turn in unused or unneeded prescription drugs anonymously.

“The community likes to see it happening,” said CPD Desk Sgt. & Special Operations Director Danielle Barber. “They like that we do it twice a year, and it really helps to keep the dangers of drugs and stuff out of homes and off the streets. It’s just a little bit at a time, but it’s still trying to take care of our community.”

Barber says CPD will participate in another Prescription Drug Take Back Day this coming fall.

