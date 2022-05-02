City of Petal pondering regulations for food trucks

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents will start to see food on wheels, just in time for the summer months.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says with the increase in interest in food trucks from residents, city officials are in the process of looking at regulations and zoning areas.

“It’s a thing now and they seem to be popular,” Ducker said. “We are getting more of those into our city right now which could be a real big plus for us.

“There’s a lot of talks about what’s going on downtown, so that could be an area where maybe we want to say that that might be the only area you can operate in, so we are working through that process right now.”

According to Ducker, the food trucks would be considered transient vendors.

“So, that’s the idea that someone would come in for six months and then they would be gone, so they would pay a small fee,” Ducker said. “Obviously, they are renting property, so they would still pay sales tax.

“So, that is one of the concerns: Where is the sales tax going if they are from another town?”

Ducker says he is excited for the business opportunities food trucks will bring to the area.

“Babes BBQ is one of the obvious examples where they started out in a food truck, and now they are brick and motor,” Ducker said. “So, we are excited when we see that kind of stuff.

“We are excited when different entrepreneurs, different food trucks or business owners want to come to town and give our residents more options.”

The trucks will be required to have health inspections in order to receive an initial transient vendor license.

