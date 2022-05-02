Beaumont continues to recover from tornado

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been two weeks since an EF2 tornado came through the town of Beaumont, and the residents still are feeling the effects.

On the night of April 17, a storm rolled through Perry County, leaving a path of destruction behind in the town of Beaumont.

While residents now have power, and some of the businesses are back operating, the town is still not back to 100 percent.

Beaumont is still waiting on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to come out to assess damages.

Luckily, the town has rallied together in the wake of disaster.

“We have residents that went out with their own personal chainsaws and cut trees and stuff up so people could get by,” Beaumont Mayor Scotty Dailey said. “The people are resilient. They always rise during a time of adversity.”

Dailey thanked both residents and Perry County first responders, saying they are the reason why Beaumont still stands today.

