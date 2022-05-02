1-on-1 with USM pitching coach Christian Ostrander

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Associate head coach/pitching coach Christian Ostrander talks about the success of his staff so far this season.

The Golden Eagles rank inside the top five nationally in five different pitching categories:

2nd – Strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.25)

2nd – WHIP (1.13)

3rd – Earned-run-average (3.02)

4th – Strikeouts per nine innings (11.3)

4th – Walks allowed per nine innings (2.65)

