1-on-1 with USM pitching coach Christian Ostrander

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Associate head coach/pitching coach Christian Ostrander talks about the success of his staff so far this season.

The Golden Eagles rank inside the top five nationally in five different pitching categories:

  • 2nd – Strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.25)
  • 2nd – WHIP (1.13)
  • 3rd – Earned-run-average (3.02)
  • 4th – Strikeouts per nine innings (11.3)
  • 4th – Walks allowed per nine innings (2.65)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

