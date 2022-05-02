Win Stuff
Warm and humid to start the week, with little change expected in the days ahead.
05/02 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much changed over the weekend from the end of last week, so as we begin this one it’s still hot, humid, and at least a little cloudy. That’s what you can look forward to again today, with a high near 88 and partly sunny skies. There is a lingering chance of rain around 10% through the afternoon, meaning I can’t rule out a stray shower, but little rain is expected. Rain chances will fluctuate between 10% and 20% until Friday morning, when the most “predictable” front moves into the area. This will bring showers and thunderstorms (not likely severe) for the first half of Friday, but will slowly clear through the back end of the day. It’s possible a shower or two lingers into Saturday morning, but it isn’t likely as drier air filters into the Pine Belt. This will bring some cooling and drying, but don’t expect to fall below 86 degrees at any point...which is our new average temperature for the month of May.

That means above average temperatures for each afternoon with elevated, but manageable humidity, with mild, foggy nights/mornings for most of this week and the next.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

