YMCAs host 30th “Healthy Kids Day”

Pine Belt YMCAs hop to keep kids active this summer.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The YMCAs in Hattiesburg and Petal are hoping to encourage children to get active as the summer months approach.

Saturday, both facilities took part in “Healthy Kids Day.”

“One of the key things we’re trying to do is get kids activated again, after this two-year COVID coma we’ve been in,” said Matt Rumph, CEO of the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi. “We need to get kids back out, active.”

Events promoted healthy habits for children, as well as summer learning and summer activities for families, young people and senior citizens.

“We minister to the entire family and so, we really place a strong importance on families and kids being a part of our programming,” said Michael Marks, board president of the YMCA of Southeast Mississippi.

At the Family-Y in Hattiesburg, children checked out Hattiesburg Fire Department trucks.

“I’m just having fun with my friends and stuff, also learning like healthy stuff,” said Laden Pannell, an 11-year-old, who also attended “Healthy Kids Day” at the Hattiesburg Family-Y.

They also participated in arts and crafts and an obstacle course.

“I am having super fun today,” said Charlotte Bienati, 7. She attended “Healthy Kids Day” in Hattiesburg.

Saturday was the 30th anniversary of “Healthy Kids Day.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

