USM celebrates National Therapy Animal Day

Cash Money and Blaze surprise students for National Therapy Animal Day.
Cash Money and Blaze surprise students for National Therapy Animal Day.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Who wouldn’t love to take a minute to stop, relax and pet a friendly dog?

Many students at Southern Miss had that opportunity Saturday afternoon, as Cash Money and Blaze visited campus for National Therapy Animal Day.

Cash Money is a certified therapy dog, while Blaze is training to become one.

The pups spent their afternoon in Spirit Park to provide some relief before finals week,

Cash Money is expected to make more appearances on campus next week.

