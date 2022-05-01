Win Stuff
Several Pine Belt police departments participate in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

Saturday was National Drug Take-back Day.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is an effort by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, which gives people the opportunity to turn in un-needed prescription medications.

The goal was to prevent those medications from getting into the wrong hands

Several Pine Belt law enforcement agencies took part, including the Laurel, Petal, and Columbia police departments, with drop-off locations open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on Take-Back Day, click here.

