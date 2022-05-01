Remainder of Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The remainder of the Second Annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival has been canceled after a shooting in the rear parking lot of the fairgrounds Saturday evening left one person dead and several others injured.

According to a press release, all activities for Sunday have been canceled and refunds will be available.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday, April 27, with Sunday, May 1, being the last day of the event.

At least six people were shot Saturday night around 10 p.m., including one of the alleged shooters, who is believed to have been killed by an officer.

Two rifles, one pistol, and a “large magnitude of different-caliber shell casings” were recovered from the scene.

Four victims were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment after the shooting. All appeared to be stable, reported Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

“Safety is a priority at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” wrote Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson in a statement. “I appreciate the rapid response from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department. Their quick action in securing the scene prevented others from potentially being hurt.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating due to the fact that it was an officer-involved shooting.

To seek a refund, read the instruction below:

Refunds will be available to those that had purchased tickets at the point of purchase by the original method of payment. Ticketholders that purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund. Ticketmaster will process refunds to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. Ticketholders that purchased tickets at the Coliseum Box Office must bring tickets to the box office to receive a refund. The Coliseum Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.