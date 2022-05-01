Pine Belt heating up next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Saturday night, everyone.

For Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of a shower. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

For Sunday, expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-80s.

For Monday, expect mostly clear skies with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday looks to be mostly cloudy and warm, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday look hot, with highs in the lower-90s on Wednesday and around 90 degrees on Thursday. Lows will be in the upper-60s.

As we head into Friday, look for partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

On Saturday there is a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

