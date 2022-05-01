One USM researcher chosen to write Scholastic book

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jill Hendon from Ocean Springs has teamed up with the Scholastic Corporation to publish a book and activity set for kids called “Shark Lab.”

Hendon is the director of the Center of Fisheries Research and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

Her latest work is designed for children ages seven to 12.

The kit includes a 32-page book about sharks and stingrays, a fossilized tooth from each and two shark toys.

Hendon works with a team of researchers at USM while also teaching shark biology courses during the summer.

She says she has always been interested in ocean science, even as a young girl.

But as a Minnesota native, much of her learning came from scholastic books.

“There was not much up there with ocean,” Hendon said. “So Scholastic was a very big part of my younger life, and I would get as many books as I could just to learn about sharks and oceans and all of the different interesting creatures that live there...To have Scholastic reach out to me to be a part of this endeavor now was really quite an honor because it kind of brought my experience full circle.”

Shark Lab is available now through the Scholastic book club.

For those interested in exploring the sea, USM’s marine education center also provides summer camp programs for 1st through 12th graders. Registration is now open.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.