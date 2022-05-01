More than 1,100 stepped forward to raise money for Extra Table Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,100 people gathered in Lamar County Saturday morning to raise money to help feed people across Mississippi.

It was all part of the 2nd annual “Farm to Fork Ride or Run.”

It was a benefit for Extra Table and was held at the Barn at Bridlewood.

“This raised enough money to supply all of our pantries all across the state for a month,” said Robert St. John, founder of Extra Table.

Since 2009, that organization has provided healthy food for people throughout the state.

“We ship it to over 54 agencies from the top of the state to the bottom,” St. John said. “It costs the agencies nothing. We raise money, we purchase food, we deliver the food.”

The event featured bicycle races of 62 miles, 48 miles and 34 miles. Running races included distances of a half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer.

People from 14 different states registered for the various events.

