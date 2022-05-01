Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kansas Friday night (ALAINA ADKINS).
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.

Four people, including two firefighters who were responding to a call in Andover, were injured during the storm but their injuries were minor.

Russell said it will take years for Andover to recover from this storm.

“The city of Andover will be affected by this for years,” he said. “We still have scars from 1991 (EF-5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years.”

By Sunday, utility crews had restored power to nearly all of the more than 15,000 customers who lost power during the storm. Evergy said less than 1,000 people still lacked power in the Wichita area Sunday morning.

In addition to the storm damage, the Oklahoma State Patrol said three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City in Oklahoma Friday evening as they returned from storm chasing in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Jones, a Hattiesburg firefighter, died in an early-morning accident Saturday.
Early-morning accident claims life of Hattiesburg firefighter
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
Officials identify body found in Leaf River Thursday
20-year-old Jhavon Grayson turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department on Saturday...
Shooting suspect turns himself in following Friday night shooting in Laurel
Iyanna Nichols, 18
‘I’m not paying for college’ | Joke turns into nearly $2M in scholarships for Jim Hill High School senior
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer

Latest News

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
Shark Lab includes a 32-page book about sharks and stingrays, a fossilized tooth from each and...
One USM researcher chosen to write Scholastic book
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
10pm Headlines 04/30
10pm Headlines 04/30