Hattiesburg’s Connor ready to compete in NFL

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jarod “Snoop” Connor had to share the football in the backfield at the University of Mississippi.

No problem.

He was a highlight reel during his days at Hattiesburg High School, the centerpiece in a Tigers’ offense that won a South State title and made an appearance in the state championship game.

Can do.

Saturday afternoon, Connor, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 National Football League draft, said he was ready to accept any role the Jacksonville Jaguars envision for him.

“I can be that power back,” Conner said during his introductory news conference. “I can be that all-round back, that every-down back.

“Just from the physicality I bring with my playing style, I feel like I can be a great running back for his team.”

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Conner, who played three collegiate seasons at Ole Miss,, on Saturday was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 154 overall pick, the 11th pick of the round.

The Jaguars traded selections No. 188 and No. 198 to the Philadelphia Eagles for the selection used on Conner.

Hattiesburg High School coach Tony Vance said Conner can do any number of things for the Jaguars.

“He’s a football player,” Vance said. “All of his hard work, his determination, his abilities, they’re paying off for him now.”

Conner played in 35 college games. He rushed for 1,580 career yards with 26 touchdowns, including 647 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 – and while many of the touchdowns were in short-yardage,

Vance said Connor will draw attention.

“We’re all very proud of him,” Vance said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.