Hattiesburg schools host second job fair this year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is looking for new teachers and many candidates were interviewed Saturday during a job fair at the district’s offices on Mamie Street.

It was the second job fair held by the district this year.

School administrators are looking for teachers of all subjects, but especially those teaching math, science, history and special education.

“In every school district, you have (teachers) who’ve retired and those who’ve chosen to go other places,” said Michael Battle, HPSD assistant superintendent. “However, we’ve done a great job in retaining our teachers.

“We believe last year, our retention rate was 87 percent. We think we’ll be around 83 (percent) to 85 percent this year as well.”

The district’s last job fair was held in March.

