Black Creek Crawfish Fest returns for its 9th annual event

Black Creek Crawfish Fest celebrated its ninth year.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mudbug fans united in Lumberton Saturday for the 9th annual Black Creek Crawfish Festival.

The event has been hosted by the Nettles family, the owners of Black Creek Campgrounds, for nearly a decade and has become a staple of the grounds.

“We had 27 different vendors, food vendors, arts and crafts,” said event director Paul Nettles. “We’ve had two bands that came in and played (Saturday) and we cooked over 2,500 pounds of crawfish. We have had a great turnout.”

The success of the festival has led to many other activities at the campground, including an Easter event and a four-week- long Halloween celebration.

The Nettles family have seen a tremendous growth to the festival over the years and plan to keep the festival under the family name.

“The crawfish festival for us is about family,” Nettles said, “having families come out and enjoy a good time.

“It’s for the local communities, for all of our guests that like to camp, that come in from out of state or within state and stay with us. It’s just a wonderful time for everybody in the community.”

For additional information on Black Creek Campgrounds, visit there website by clicking here.

