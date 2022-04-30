United Hearts in the Park to be held on Saturday in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, April 30, 2022, United Hearts in the Park will be held at Southside Park in Waynesboro from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m., in recognition of National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

Hosted by Operation Recovery, the special event will be an opportunity to honor victims of crime and to bring the community together.

Zanetia Henry founded Operation Recovery after her son, DreCharles Henry, 22, was shot and killed April 26, 2019. She said the tragic events of that day led her to starting the organization which helps council family members affected by violent crime.

United Hearts in the Park is also sponsored by several organizations unifying communities to curb violence, including Voices of Black Mothers United in Mississippi, a project of the Woodsen Center.

“Tomorrow people should come expecting to have a good time. There’s going to be food, fun, games, and resources,” said Zanetia.

“We’ll also have different members of the community to share with us their experiences affected by violence,”

“If you live in Wayne County, you’re a part of Wayne County, and you want to see us become a stronger and better community, then come out to the park, no charge,” she added.

Later in the evening at 7 p.m. there will be a mother and son dinner, “Dining in Denim & Diamonds” at the Southern Heritage Building located at 707 Azalea Drive in Waynesboro. It’s an opportunity for mothers and sons to enjoy an evening of good food and entertainment together. Tickets are $35 which allows both the mother and son attend the event.

