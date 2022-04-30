Win Stuff
Shooting suspect turns himself in following Friday night shooting in Laurel

One person was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a Friday night in Laurel erupted in gunfire.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is behind bars following a Friday night shooting in which four people were shot.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Jhavon Grayson turned himself in on Saturday.

LPD says he’s currently charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened at a party in Laurel at the intersection of Ferrell Street and Poplar Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

LPD Chief Tommy Cox says four people were shot.

Cox says all four victims were transferred to South Central Regional Medical Center. Two victims were later sent to Forrest General Hospital. The remaining two at SCRMC have been released.

Cox says officers are pursuing leads on the case, and more arrests are likely.

At this time, LPD says officers are searching for one to three additional suspects.

“There were plenty of people at the party so, there’s a lot of people that know what went on,” Cox said. “We understand it was a chaotic event, but there were people there that know and we implore them to call the police department and share what they know with us.”

LPD accepts anonymous tips..

If you have information about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

