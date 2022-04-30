Win Stuff
Principals become human sundaes for fundraising celebration at Columbia Primary

This was the third year for the ice cream sundae celebration.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of students at Columbia Primary School made some very original ice cream sundaes Friday as a reward for raising thousands of dollars for their school.

Students used chocolate syrup, candy sprinkles and lots of Neopolitan ice cream to turn school principal Jay Rayborn and assistant principal Angela Johnson into human ice cream sundaes.

It was a fun way of celebrating the success of an annual fundraiser at the school.

The children sold hundreds of boxes of chocolate and raised $11,000 to be used at their school for various projects.

“It’s pretty disgusting, but the kids absolutely love it, and when I get done, it’s going to be time for a shower,” said Rayborn.

“It’s a collaboration,” said Johnson. “We have parents who worked hard to make sure our fundraiser was a huge success, and we have the best PTA in the world, so, we’re just excited.”

Getting covered in ice cream and chocolate syrup is becoming a tradition for principals at the school.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

