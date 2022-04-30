Improvements made at Waynesboro Municipal Airport

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Improvements have been made to the Waynesboro Municipal Airport.

Several hazards were removed, and ramps were extended onto and off the taxiway and runway.

Costing nearly $300,000, it was funded by a federal airport improvement program.

Randy Pitts is the airport manager. He said the Federal Aviation Administration required the work to be done.

“It was important for safety reasons to get rid of an old hanger and there was also a flagpole out there and three telephone poles and a chain-link fence,” said Pitts. “All that stuff was obstacles to aircraft, so it just makes it a safer operation for aircraft coming in and out of the airport.”

The Waynesboro Municipal Airport includes a 5000 feet runway and is operational both day and night, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.