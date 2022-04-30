Hub City neighborhood celebrates Arbor Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some local residents celebrated Arbor Day in Hattiesburg Friday morning by doing some tree planting and cleaning up streets in the Hub City’s East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Brooke Simmons, MS Black Forrest County and members of the Mississippi Rising Coalition gathered to plant a lemon tree and a blueberry bush on a private lot at the corner of Tipton Street and Southern Avenue.

They also walked along several neighborhood streets, picking up trash and debris.

“Since it’s Arbor Day and trees are the Earth’s ventilators, we did want to give back to the community by planting some trees for public consumption,” said Simmons.

“It’s an extension of our Hub City Mutual Aid Project, which is all about food insecurity and getting food to everybody that needs it,” said Lisa Foster, a board member of the Mississippi Rising Coalition.

The Mississippi Rising Coalition also has a community garden at the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center.

